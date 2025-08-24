Breaking News
Faissal Khan recalls working on Mela with Aamir Khan: 'I still get praised for it'

Updated on: 24 August,2025 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Actor Faissal Khan reflected on his film Mela, calling it a valuable learning experience that continues to earn him praise and recognition. He expressed gratitude that audiences still enjoy the film

Actor Faissal Khan, who has severed all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and his family, has recollected his experience of working on ‘Mela’.
 
The actor spoke with IANS recently, and called the film a ‘learning experience’. He said that the film is liked by a huge section of the audience.

He told IANS, “The learning was very good. I got to work and learn a lot. So it was a very good experience And the hard work I did in the film, I still get the praise of it. People still know me from the film. It also became a big hit on TV. So it was a good experience, it is God's grace."



The actor is happy that the audience has found humour in the film.


Earlier, the actor had shared that he plans on directing a film soon. He said that he penned a couple of scripts during the lockdown, and has also narrated them to actors.

He earlier told IANS, “On the work front, I'm trying to start a film. I've written a couple of scripts in lockdown. Around fourteen actors have already liked the subject. It's a multi-starrer film”. When asked if he will also act in the film, he said, “I will be the director, I might do a cameo role in it but I will be basically directing. Now, I'm moving more towards direction. But if I get some good role, I'll do it”.

Prior to this, the actor had divulged the details of his initial allowance given to him by his superstar brother Aamir Khan. He said that he was kept on an allowance for his expenditure. He earlier told IANS, “I started with getting INR 30, 000 and gradually it increased. I also worked with Aamir as a script doctor for a fee”.

Faissal also alleged that he has suffered a lot because of family politics, and pointed the fingers at his mother Zeenat Hussain, and his sister Nikhat, and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. He went on to praise director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making ‘Animal’ and portraying the dynamics of a troubled family inferring that he harbours same feelings for his brother-in-law as Ranbir Kapoor’s titular character harbours for his brother-in-law in the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

