Fans to watch Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' trailer before digital release

The event is a first-of-its-kind fan event, where well-wishers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan from across seven Indian cities will be shown the trailer preview a day before its worldwide digital showcase

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Pic- PR

After months of anticipation from fans worldwide, team 'Vikram Vedha' recently dropped the teaser and received a positive response. Inching close to their release day, the team of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer have planned to treat fans across India with a trailer preview event. The event is a first-of-its-kind fan event, where well-wishers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan from across seven Indian cities will be shown the trailer preview a day before its worldwide digital showcase.

The spokesperson for the film shares, "The trailer of 'Vikram Vedha' is set to launch on September 8, 2022. However, we have planned a special preview for fans to witness the trailer on the big screens on Wednesday, September 7, a day prior to the digital launch."

The spokesperson added, "We wanted to hold these previews for fans who have waited patiently for the release of 'Vikram Vedha', while showering utmost love for the first look, teaser, and posters of the film. It was a unanimous decision by the team to showcase the trailer of 'Vikram Vedha' to fans before the world. We will be making arrangements across cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Mumbai."

Strike the #VikramVedhaPose, share your pictures using the same hashtag, mention the name of your city & stand a chance to preview the #VikramVedhaTrailer on the big screen before the whole world on 7th September! pic.twitter.com/Fuj9GmaGlq — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) September 5, 2022

Ever since the first look of Hrithik Roshan dropped in January 2022, fans of the actor cannot keep calm to witness their superstar in the larger-than-life role of Vedha. The first look, followed by the teaser has left Hrithik fans across the country in shock and awe, uniting in celebrating 'Hrithik Mania'.

Saif as Vikram is seen as a righteous cop in the early glimpses of the film. This has left moviegoers excited to witness Saif Ali Khan in an intense action avatar. Fans of the actor are also looking forward to Saif going all out guns blazing on the big screen.

Moreover, it has certainly come as a cheerful movement for Hrithik and Saif fans that puts them ahead of the normal audience. This has again peaked anticipation from the audience to witness their favorite stars on the screen in this cinematic wonder.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. 'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

