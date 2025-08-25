Breaking News
Farah Khan offers prayers at Rishikesh’s Ganga aarti, calls it a beautiful experience

Updated on: 25 August,2025 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |



Farah Khan visited Rishikesh for the first time and attended the serene Ganga aarti at Parmarth Niketan. She shared videos on Instagram showing the grand idol of Lord Shiva and devotees singing bhajans on the riverbank

Farah Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah



Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan attended the beautiful Ganga aarti during her first trip to Rishikesh. The Ganga aartiwas followed by a nice rain.
 
The video dropped by Farah on her official Instagram handle showed a huge idol of Lord Shiva in the middle of the river. We could also see people performing bhajan on the banks of the Ganga during the evening.

"The most beautiful gangaaarti parmarthniketan .. n the gods blessed us afterwards with a nice rain shower too.. thank you swaamiramdev for doing this for my team n me.. n pujyaswamiji deepakparmarth for ur warm welcome n kind hearts," the Om Shanti Om maker wrote.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, Farah shared a video of the evening Ganga aarti, along with the caption, "Hope all your prayers are answered kalpshah15."

In the meantime, on Thursday, Farah announced the YouTube Fan Fest 2025.

Farah, along with her celebrity cook Dilip, made the announcement with a quirky video on Instagram.

At YouTube Fanfest 2025, the audience can expect a vibrant mix of performances and creator moments, with over 20 creators and artists coming together across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion, originals, and new format showcases.

The list of attendees includes Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, Desiree Saldhana aka Suggahunny, Mayur Jumani, Tanmay Singh aka Scout, Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh, Abhishek Kumar, Nirmal Pillai, Raunaq Rajani, Himanshu Dulani, Gurleen Pannu, Alisha Hazal aka Dance with Alisha, Shakshi Shetty aka Sharkshe S, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Sarah Sarosh.

First-time performers such as Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Anshu Bisht aka GamerFleet, and Karishma Gangwal aka rjkarishma will also grace the Fanfest.

Slated to take place on September 11 in Mumbai, YouTube Fanfest 2025 will witness a blend of high-voltage performances, along with cultural moments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

