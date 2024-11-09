'Om Shanti Om' (2007) showcased a fairy-tale romance intertwined with themes of reincarnation and revenge, setting the stage for a pairing that will transcend many years and characters

A still from Om Shanti Om

Listen to this article 17 years of ‘Om Shanti Om’: A look at Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s iconic on-screen collabs x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have become one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen pairs and rather as many say, royalties, captivating audiences with a chemistry that always feels so natural and easy. Their journey together began with Om Shanti Om (2007), Deepika’s debut film, where SRK played the charming Om to the stunning Shanti, a debutant and a fresh face.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film showcased a fairy-tale romance intertwined with themes of reincarnation and revenge, setting the stage for a pairing that will transcend many years and characters. More so, will go on to become the biggest and most successful duo. The film’s success was a testament to the fact that the audience loved the SRK- Deepika’s pairing and more so, Deepika who later went on to become the queen of the Indian entertainment industry.

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s iconic collabs

Over the years, the duo reunited in films like Chennai Express (2013) and others, bringing their chemistry into comedic and quirky roles. Chennai Express offered a fresh angle, with SRK’s bumbling character timing his comedy with Deepika’s strong-willed South Indian heroine who continues to be iconic as Meenamma. By the time Happy New Year rolled around, their camaraderie was well-established, and the audiences had given them their stamp of approval.

In 2023, SRK and Deepika’s on-screen connection reached a new high with Jawan. Here, they reunited under different circumstances, with Deepika playing a strong, courageous role alongside SRK’s honest action-oriented character.

From romantic song sequences to power-packed scenes, SRK and Deepika’s chemistry has stood the test of time and proves that fans all over the world continue to shower love on them since OSO.

About Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Om Shanti Om’

Directed by Farah Khan, the story revolves around Om, a junior film artist in the 1970s, who is in love with a famous actress named Shantipriya. However, their love story takes a tragic turn. Om dies trying to save Shantipriya, and he is reincarnated to avenge their deaths. The film beautifully blends elements of romance, drama, and fantasy. Deepika played the role of Shantipriya, and her performance garnered a lot of attention, setting the stage for her successful career in the years to come. The movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews.