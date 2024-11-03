Breaking News
Updated on: 03 November,2024 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Besides dancing with fans and shedding light on his upcoming projects, Shah Rukh Khan announced that he has quit smoking, which received the loudest cheer from his admirers

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 59 on November 2 conducted his annual meet with fans and interacted with them at a special event organised in Mumbai. Besides dancing and shedding light on his upcoming projects, King Khan announced that he has quit smoking, which received the loudest cheer from his admirers. 


Shah Rukh Khan declares he has quit smoking 


At the fan meet, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Another good thing, I am not smoking anymore guys. I thought I would not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi main feel kar raha hoon.” Watch the video below. 


Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been a chain smoker for a very long time. In 2011, he said that he wanted to spend more time with his youngest son AbRam and smoking came in the way. In 2023, when a fan asked him if he had quit smoking, Khan answered sarcastically, “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!”

Shah Rukh Khan on his upcoming project ‘King’ 

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan promised his fans to keep them entertained for at least the next 10 years with "very special films".

"I really want to make very special films for the next 10 years...I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

SRK also shared that he will come up with his new film ‘King’ with his daughter Suhana Khan very soon. However, he did not disclose the details.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

