Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 today. On Friday night, the actor's fans assembled outside Mannat but he skipped the ritual as he had a Diwali party to attend

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan skips midnight birthday ritual for Diwali party, fans wait outside Mannat x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, India's biggest superstar turned a year older today. Like every year, fans assembled outside his bungalow, Mannat on Friday night to wish him. The last two years the actor had stepped out a little after midnight on his birthday to greet his sea of fans. This time, however, he skipped the ritual.

ADVERTISEMENT

An hour before midnight, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri were seen heading to Diwali party hosted by Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. It is widely known that Khan reaches late at parties but is also the last person to leave. So it is only a valid guess that the superstar rang his birthday at his friend and co-star Rani Mukerji's house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, fans of Khan were seen waiting outside Mannat with Happy Birthday banners and some even bought cakes and cut them with each other. Fans were also seen wearing t-shirts dedicated to SRK. Fan clubs of the superstar have also hosted events across the country to mark his birthday. Some have also carried out charity work to celebrate the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gauri Khan plans big party

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan will host a party to kick off the festivities. Later that night, Shah Rukh will enjoy a quiet dinner with Gauri, their children, and his mother-in-law. A source told India Today, “Gauri Khan and SRK’s team have personally sent out invites to guests for his 59th birthday celebrations. An evening soirée with a guest list of over 250 people is planned for this grand occasion.”

The guest list features Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to be in the list of high-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.