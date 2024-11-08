Videos shared by the paparazzi show Deepika Padukone holding her baby girl Dua close as she enters the private airport with husband Ranveer Singh and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani

Deepika Padukone with baby Dua and Ranveer Singh Pic/Yogen Shah

Deepika Padukone holds baby girl Dua close as she steps out for the first time after giving birth - watch video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stepped out for the first time after giving birth to daughter Dua. The ‘Om Shanti Om’ star was seen at the Mumbai airport accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani. Videos shared by the paparazzi show Deepika holding Dua close as she enters the private airport. Watch the clip below.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their daughter’s name on Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter 'Dua', which means prayer. The post was accompanied by a sweet little photo of the baby's tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the face of their daughter was not disclosed.

Dua was born on September 8, 2024. Deepika has also been sharing reels on her social media account indirectly hinting at how motherhood has been for her so far.

Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'

Deepika and Ranveer’s work front

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty’s action-entertainer ‘Singham Again’. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair. Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Deepika Padukone's powerful role as cop Shakti Shetty. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

With the Diwali release, Singham Again faced a clash with another major multi-starrer horror comedy release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.