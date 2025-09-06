With the release of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ just days away, sources reveal Farah Khan is choreographing a promotional song for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The song is being shot in Juhu and will wrap by by September 7

Ahead of its September 18 release, is The Ba***ds of Bollywood ready? Well, almost. Aryan Khan has roped in ace choreographer Farah Khan , who is also his superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend, to design a special song for his maiden directorial venture. mid-day has learnt that the track is currently being shot in Juhu, and will be wrapped up by September 7.

Aryan Khan

A source told us that the shoot kicked off on Friday at Gold Studio in Juhu. “It’s a vibrant number that will be used primarily for the series’ promotions. A part of the song will feature in the narrative. The team has brought in 20 international dancers for the track that is mounted on a big scale. Aryan’s directorial debut venture is among the most closely tracked streaming originals in recent times, and it’s not surprising that it’s a highly guarded set. Access is restricted to the core crew,” said the source.



Farah Khan

Farah, who has staged some of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema, including Shah Rukh’s chartbusters Chaiyya Chaiyya, Koi Mil Gaya, and Deewangi Deewangi, is said to be pulling out all stops to ensure the high-energy number stands out.