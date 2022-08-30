Breaking News
Farah Khan shares a throwback pic with her guru Michael Jackson

Updated on: 30 August,2022 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

King of Pop Michael Jackson is Farah Khan's guru, said the choreographer-director herself. The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her social media on the occasion of MJ's birthday and shared a throwback picture when she met him in New York in 1999

Pic Courtesy: Farah Khan Official Instagram Account


King of Pop Michael Jackson is Farah Khan's guru, said the choreographer-director herself. The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her social media on the occasion of MJ's birthday and shared a throwback picture when she met him in New York in 1999.

In the picture, a younger-looking Farah Khan looked into the camera flashing a smile as she stood next to her guru Michael Jackson, who looked away from the camera.



 
 
 
 
 
Farah wrote in the caption: "My guru ... turning point of my life happened when I saw Thriller ... got to meet him in NY 1999 ... still to get over that experience .. happy birthday #michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop."

Taking to the comments section, her fans shared their sentiments as one of them wrote, "Wow so lucky." Another added: "Two rockstars of dancing in a frame."

Farah Khan, who is known for designing the dance steps of many iconic Bollywood songs such as 'Pehla Nasha' and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', has diversified into different avenues of entertainment as a director and as a judge in many television shows, including the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol'.

Farah Khan michael jackson

