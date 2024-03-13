In their latest escapade, Karan Johar and Farah Khan have posted on social media yet another entertaining roast session

Picture Courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Farah Khan shares hilarious video with Karan Johar, fans react x 00:00

In their latest escapade, Karan Johar and Farah Khan have posted on social media yet another entertaining roast session.

The duo shared a funny video on their official Instagram handle in which they playfully poke fun at each other's sartorial choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video begins with the pair offering each other a warm hug and Karan playfully teases Farah about her outfit, which he says resembles a maternity dress. Farah responds by teasing the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director about his sequin jacket, which she refers as the 'Maganlal's dress.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The banter continues, with Karan joking that Farah is jealous of his good looks, leading her to playfully dismiss it as 'delusion, delusion.'

Have a look at Karan and Farah's fun banter:

The pair captioned the video, "The #karah reel the world was waiting for! not really! Ka & Fa with videographer @manishmalhotra05."

Netizens who watched the video were left in splits.

One user wrote, "Love this! Always wait for the karah reel which pops one's senses like anything. Mind-blowing."

Another user commented, " Farah mam why don't you both act together in a movie, maybe Shirid Farhan ki toh nikal padi part 2? This will be more fun."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah was last seen as a judge in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is busy promoting his latest venture, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Johar. Also with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' featuring Sara Ali Khan and the recently announced 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Karan has an impressive lineup of projects.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever