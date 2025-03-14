Taking to Instagram Story, Farah took a stroll down memory lane and shared the throwback image.The snap shows Farah posing with Urmila and Shilpa. The trio was dressed in black outfits.

Picture Courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account

Director-choreographer Farah Khan left cinema buffs nostalgic with her 20-year-old picture with actresses Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar.

Taking to Instagram Story, Farah took a stroll down memory lane and shared the throwback image.The snap shows Farah posing with Urmila and Shilpa. The trio was dressed in black outfits.

Through her caption, Farah humorously highlighted how Urmila and Shilpa still look the same after 20 years.

She wrote, "Throwback!! How cn Shilpa Shetty n Urmila Matondkar look the same 20 yrs later... meanwhile...(sic)."

Reposting Farah's image, Shilpa wrote, "You are mad."

On professional front, Farah Khan is currently busy working as a Celebrity MasterChef. Lately, she has earned a huge fan following through her YouTube channel. Her fun bond with her cook Dilip is the major highlight of her YouTube show.

