Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Picture Courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account

Director-choreographer Farah Khan left cinema buffs nostalgic with her 20-year-old picture with actresses Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar.


Taking to Instagram Story, Farah took a stroll down memory lane and shared the throwback image.The snap shows Farah posing with Urmila and Shilpa. The trio was dressed in black outfits.


Picture Courtesy/Farah Khan`s Instagram account


Through her caption, Farah humorously highlighted how Urmila and Shilpa still look the same after 20 years.

She wrote, "Throwback!! How cn Shilpa Shetty n Urmila Matondkar look the same 20 yrs later... meanwhile...(sic)."

Reposting Farah's image, Shilpa wrote, "You are mad."

On professional front, Farah Khan is currently busy working as a Celebrity MasterChef. Lately, she has earned a huge fan following through her YouTube channel. Her fun bond with her cook Dilip is the major highlight of her YouTube show.

