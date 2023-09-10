Aamir Khan's hilarious reason for missing iconic song in Om Shanti Om revealed by Farah Khan

Listen to this article Farah Khan spills the beans on why Aamir Khan ditched Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' Deewangi shoot x 00:00

Farah Khan, the filmmaker known for her unfiltered humour, recently revealed a fascinating tidbit about her iconic 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. This beloved classic starred none other than Shah Rukh Khan and marked the Bollywood debut of the talented Deepika Padukone. Notably, the movie featured the unforgettable song Deewangi, which boasted a jaw-dropping lineup of 31 movie stars, creating a cinematic spectacle for the ages.

In a recent interview on Maniesh Paul's podcast, Farah Khan provided insights into why two prominent Bollywood luminaries, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, couldn't make it to the star-studded song shoot. She shared, "We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he couldn’t come. Aamir’s was the funniest, he kept me hanging and in the end, he gave me the reason that he was editing Taare Zameen Par. I said, ‘Just come, I will get it done in two hours.”

Continuing this amusing narrative, she added, “Then he called me and said, ‘Farah I am editing, if I leave the editing for two hours and come for the shoot, my film will be delayed for six months.’ Later when I asked him about this reason, he said, ‘I did not want to come'”.

Om Shanti Om, a romantic fantasy film directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, made waves in 2007. Alongside the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, it introduced the audience to the enigmatic Deepika Padukone. The film also featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, among others.

This critically acclaimed and immensely successful movie dominated the box office, securing its position as the highest-grossing film of 2007. The song Deewangi with its star-studded lineup remains etched in the memories of Bollywood enthusiasts. Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest movie, 'Jawan'.