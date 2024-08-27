19 Years of No Entry: Fardeen Khan gets nostalgic, calls the film a ‘rollercoaster ride’

Recalling working in 'No Entry', Fardeen took to Instagram and penned a note filled with nostalgia

In Bollywood, several films have been made with the purpose of making audience laugh. 'No Entry' is one such film in which there's hardly any scene that will not leave you in splits.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'No Entry' starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly and Boman Irani in key roles. Interestingly, the film, on Monday, completed 19 years ever since it was released.

Recalling working in 'No Entry', Fardeen took to Instagram and penned a note filled with nostalgia.

"19 years ago, "No Entry" hit the screens, and what a journey it has been! Playing Sunny was a blast, but the real magic happened with the incredible team that made this film unforgettable. A big shoutout to the @anilskapoor , whose charm and energy were unmatched, and @beingsalmankhan , whose star power took the film to another level. @bipashabasu , @larabhupathi , @imeshadeol, and @celinajaitlyofficial - each brought something special that made 'No Entry' the rollercoaster ride that it was," he wrote.

Fardeen also expressed gratitude to director Anees Bazmee.

"To the genius behind the scenes, @aneesbazmee, thank you for your brilliant direction and for making this film a comedy classic. I learnt so much from you. To @boney.kapoor, it's your vision as a producer that brought it all together. It was your belief in me that made me take on 'Sunny'. Thank you. Most importantly, to all of you who've loved "No Entry" over the years, thank you, thank you and thank you again. Your love for Sunny and the entire film means everything. Here's to the memories and the laughter that still echoes 19 years later! #NoEntry #19YearsOfNoEntry," he added.

Lately, several reports about 'No Entry 2' also circulated online. However, an official announcement regarding the sequel from the makers is still awaited.

