Housefull 5 just got a whole lot more exciting thanks to Fardeen Khans ripped physique

Updated on: 01 October,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

He raised the temperature by sharing a picture of himself flaunting his ripped physique

Pic/Instagram

Actor Fardeen Khan, who is currently shooting his upcoming comedy film 'Housefull 5', set the internet abuzz with his recent picture on social media. He raised the temperature by sharing a picture of himself flaunting his ripped physique. The photo captures Fardeen facing the scenic view of the ocean, showing his toned body.


Along with the post, he wrote, "Somewhere between France and the UK with Nina Simone for company." As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "So proud of you my brother !!! You truly are an inspiration- what you have achieved is simply astounding!!!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)


One of the users commented, "Fardeen Khan ready for action." Earlier this month, makers announced the exciting lineup of leading ladies. The film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. In July, Sajid announced that superstar Sanjay Dutt would be joining the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.' Nadiadwala expressed immense joy at collaborating once again with Dutt, a long-time friend and colleague.

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey. I'm thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the renowned producer.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5', set entirely aboard a cruise ship, is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for. Mark your calendar as the film is to release on June 6, 2025, to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

