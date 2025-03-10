Fardeen Khan on his long hiatus and comeback: 'Wasn't sure if I was going to have a job'

Fardeen Khan opened up about his comeback in showbiz and said that he is grateful for the chances he received after taking a long gap from the film industry

Fardeen Khan made a glorious comeback in the entertainment industry last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Heeramandi. Ever since, the actor has been getting back-to-back high-budget movies, which are waiting to be released this year. At the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025, Fardeen Khan opened up about his comeback in showbiz and said that he is grateful for the chances he received after taking a long gap from the entertainment industry.

During the media interaction, he said, " I'm very grateful for the chances I have been given and for the belief people have had in me and offered me the work that I have. You know, I took a long gap, and I wasn't sure if I was going to have a job, so I had some nice movies." Apart from his glorious comeback, the 'No Entry' actor also grabbed the attention last year for his stunning weight loss and body transformation.

During his interaction with media on the green carpet of IIFA 2025, Fardeen revealed his mantra for losing weight. He said, "I just wanted to reclaim my health. I was not feeling great physically or emotionally. I wanted to feel that youthful energy and spirit, so I started off with just educating myself. I read quite a bit about, you know, food and the part it plays and understanding metabolism and how foods work for me. I also made some important lifestyle changes that I needed to make that was long overdue. So here I am today. I think I've never felt better than I ever have before."

After Heeramandi, he showcased his acting chops in 'Khel Khel Mein', which also features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannnu and Ammy Virk among others. His film 'Visfot' with Riteish Deshmukh is also one of his highly appreciated films after the actor's comeback. In the coming months, Fardeen will be seen in 'Housefull 5'.

The IIFA 2025 began in Jaipur on March 8 and will conclude today. The awards show will also see a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

