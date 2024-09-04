Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan shared that ‘Visfot’ was the first project that he signed after taking a break from the screen but couldn't be released earlier due to various reasons

Fardeen Khan Pic/Instagram

Fardeen Khan opens up on playing an Uber driver from Dongri in the upcoming film 'Visfot'

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who made his comeback on screen with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ shared a special video on Instagram of his upcoming movie ‘Visfot’ and penned a comprehensive note explaining his character Shoeb Khan, who is an Uber driver from Mumbai’s Dongri area.

‘Visfot’ was the first project Fardeen Khan signed after his comeback

Fardeen Khan shared that ‘Visfot’ was the first project that he signed after taking a break from the screen. He wrote, “Bringing Shoeb Khan to life: My experience filming VISFOT. Taking on the role of Shoeb Khan in ‘Visfot’ challenged me in ways that pushed me out of my comfort zone, allowing me to explore a character that I had never attempted before. Visfot is a gritty Mumbai-based crime drama, also a genre I have never before acted in. It tells the story of the collision of two lives from vastly different worlds — one an upper-middle-class pilot played by Riteish Deshmukh, the other an Uber driver from Dongri, Shoeb Khan. It’s the first project I signed after my return and was meant to be my first release but got delayed due to various reasons”.

Fardeen Khan explains his character’s traits in the film

He further mentioned, “He’s a character deeply rooted in the realities of life in Dongri, a place with its own unique pulse and challenges. It required not just understanding his circumstances, but embodying the desperation, resilience, and complex emotions that drive him through the story. He is a man who’s tried to escape his past, but as the story unfolds, he finds himself caught in a world and among people he thought he had left behind and finally one day the ghosts of his past catch up with him for no fault of his pulling him back into a life he thought he had escaped. Shoeb’s journey is one of survival and it’s this struggle that made playing him so compelling”.

Fardeen Khan’s film ‘Visfot’ opts for an OTT release

Fardeen Khan said that the film is a 24-hour story and the narrative’s tight timeframe added to the intensity, as every decision, and every moment had consequences, director Kookie Gulati has done an incredible job as the director capturing the chaos that ensues in every character. “Having said that, I'm counting down the days. Very excited to finally share #Visfot with all of you. It will be streamed exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium this September 6th. This film has been an incredible journey, pushing boundaries and stepping into a role unlike any I have attempted before. Can't wait for you to experience it”, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)