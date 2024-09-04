Breaking News
After 20 years, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s debut film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ to re-release on September 13

Updated on: 04 September,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Originally released in January 2003, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh was hugely successful, enjoying over 100 days in theatres

A still from Tujhe Meri Kasam

The much-loved romantic classic ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, is set to return to theaters on September 13, 2024. The film not only marked the beloved duo's debut on the big screen but also became the backdrop for their real-life love story. Distributed by True Entertainment, the film will be re-released in theaters across India, offering fans a chance to relive the magic. 




Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh react to the re-release 


Excited about the re-release, Riteish Deshmukh shared,  “I’m overjoyed that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th of September!”

Genelia Deshmukh mentioned, “I’m thrilled that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is returning to theaters! This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again.”

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s relationship 

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. 

In a candid conversation with ANI, Riteish revealed the rules he follows in his marriage, he said, "I think that eventually, every couple will figure their equilibrium in their relationship. I can only say what are the three things in my relationship on which I concentrate. I feel that in a relationship couple of things that are very important and prime most is respect. If you respect your partner immaterial of anything. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack is always visible. So be very careful. It's like a broken plate, you stick it together. Even then, you see the crack. That's why do not lose respect. If you think that you are going to say something because of which things can be worse then be quiet. So one is respect. Second is the needs of your partner should be above your needs. It's not what you want. Her needs should be above yours. These two things if you follow. And have a sense of humour."

About Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s debut film

Originally released in January 2003, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ was hugely successful, enjoying over 100 days in theatres. In a time when leaks and piracy are rampant, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ stood out as a film with zero piracy incidents, making it a standout example of strong distribution. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by Late Shri Ramoji Rao the film is Disturbed by True Entertainment and will re-release in theaters on 13th September 2024. 

