When Farida Jalal said her potential is yet to be tapped
When Farida Jalal said her potential is yet to be tapped

Updated on: 14 March,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Farida Jalal has played some of the most memorable characters in films and on television. Today as she turns 75, we look back at the time she spoke of exploring different characters

Veteran actress Farida Jalal is known for portraying pivotal roles in classic Hindi films like 'Aradhana', 'Naya Raasta', 'Amar Prem', 'Sabse Bada Rupaiya', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge' and countless more. In recent times, however, the actress found herself being typecast in the roles of a mother, sister and grandmother in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of the Year, and more.


Talking about the same, Farida Jalal had told Hindustan Times a couple of years ago, "I have much more to give, much more to do before I say goodbye. My potential is yet to be tapped. People should think beyond stereotyping me in similar characters. It's disheartening and painful that they can't think beyond certain roles for me."


Adding that in her career spanning over 50 years, she got typecast into such roles at quite an early stage, Jalal continued, "I see my male counterparts portraying varied characters in different languages, Indian and international films. Be it the kind of roles (late) Om Puri did or what Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Amitabh Bachchan have been doing. They're playing villains, comedians, lawyers, doctors... then why aren't such roles written for female actors? I do get jealous at times."


When it comes to the recent flak Bollywood has received in terms of nepotism, groupism, and drug abuse, Farida Jalal stated, "I totally love my industry. Whatever I've achieved today is because of this. Having worked here for so long and knowing it so closely, I won't accept anyone saying anything about us. This industry is one of the safest places. I've been a witness to the outside world also, so I know. Everywhere something or the other is happening, so stop blaming and saying all these bad things about Bollywood."

On television, Farida Jalal became a well-known face with the role of the quirky and naughty nani on the show 'Shararat' that takes us through the journey of three women fairies who live among humans. In the cherished TV show 'Shararat', Farida Jalal portrays the character of Sushma Mehra, a role that evokes nostalgia for many viewers. Sushma Mehra is not just any grandmother; she is the heart and soul of the Mehra household. Do you remember what made her so special? It was our favourite Nani's superpower and her inner child which made her even more loved.

