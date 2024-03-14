Sara Ali Khan reminisces about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Sara Ali Khan, who's busy promoting her movies 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak,' stopped by a college in Mumbai. During her visit, she chatted with fans about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations gained a lot of attention and quickly became the centre of attention globally. They were among the biggest pre-wedding events the world has ever seen!

The Ambani family decided to hold these festivities in Jamnagar, where they were joined not only by many Bollywood celebrities but also by prominent figures from around the world. Sara Ali Khan, during a recent interaction with her fans while promoting her films "Ae Watan Mere Watan" and "Murder Mubarak," shared her experience of attending the event.

Sara Ali Khan thinks back to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Answering the question, Sara said, “It was a lot of fun. Bada maza aaya mujhe. Bahut ache log the. Bahut sara khana tha. Janhvi aur Ananya ke sath dance kiya maine stage par, Khushi bhi thi, aur kya? Phir wapis aa gayi, promote karne do do filmein. Yahi chal raha hai.”

Sara Ali Khan posts a workout reel despite burn injury

Sara, who is currently gearing up for the release of her two films -- 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak' -- had suffered a minor burn injury on March 6 when she accidentally spilt hot coffee on her belly while she was busy with promotional activities.

The actress, known for her work in 'Kedarnath', took to Instagram on Wednesday where shared a Reel video. The snippet shows Sara in light blue shorts and a matching sports top, working out hard in the gym, flaunting her toned abs.

"Pehle stomach burn... Ab abs ka turn...You gotta work so you can earn... the sarso ka saag for which you yearn...," Sara captioned the post. The video has already garnered over 1.3 million views, with fans showering love on Sara.

Work front

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in key roles, with Emraan Hashmi making a special appearance. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.