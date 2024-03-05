Sara Ali Khan’s inside pics from Jamnagar feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

It seems like the fever of the three grand days is not gone yet, as Sara Ali Khan has shared yet another set of pictures on her Instagram stories

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions have just ended, and it was nothing short of Diwali in Jamnagar from March 1st to 3rd. The entire city was lit for those three days as it was Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son’s pre-wedding festivities. From seeing Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan dancing together to Rihanna performing live in India, those three days have witnessed it all. The entire Bollywood went to Jamnagar to attend the three-day-long function, and it seems like the fever of the three grand days is not gone yet, as Sara Ali Khan has shared yet another set of pictures on her Instagram stories.



The actress shared a collage of two pictures on her social media last night, and it screams stars. The pictures have Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday posing with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur along with lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. In the snapshots, Ananya could be seen dressed in a stunning red lehenga set while Aditya was complimenting her in a white bandh gala. Katrina looked glamorous in a heavily embroidered beige saree while Vicky donned a complementing sherwani. In the pictures, Sara donned a pink kurta set. In one of the two pictures, we could also spot Arjun Kapoor striking a pose.





Earlier while sharing her pictures from the occasion Sara Ali Khan thanked her badi amma Sharmila Tagore ‘for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border.’ The actress, while sharing the pictures on her social media, wrote, “Thank you Badi Amma for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border…Everyone knows she’s the epitome of grace and royalty- everyone always adored her…Thank you @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 for recreating this style, adding your sparkle and giving it order And thank you @______iak______ for just being the most regally handsome brother in @raghavendra.rathore and posing with your sister who behaves like a recorder..And of course @rohanshrestha @adrianjacobsofficial @aasifahmedofficial a heartfelt special thanks is totally in order”



Apart from Sara, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput, Genelia D’souza and several other celebrities dropped pictures from day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration.

