Farhad Samji on Satish Kaushik: He was the first to encourage me

Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise could be difficult to comprehend for industry folk who continued to film with him till a mere few days before his passing. Director Farhad Samji, whose upcoming projects — the comedy series Pop Kaun and the Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) — will feature the deceased actor, remembers him as his first audience member. “I began my journey as a lyricist 22 years ago, and got my first break when Salman sir heard the songs [I had written]. Satish ji was sitting beside him, and was the first person to encourage me, and call me promising. Then Salman sir gave me opportunities,” recalls Samji, whose maiden song as a lyricist was in David Dhawan’s 2002 comedy, Hum Kisise Kam Nahin, which also starred Kaushik.

Samji’s Hum Kisise Kam Nahin track, Munna mobile pappu pager is based on Kaushik’s popular character, Pappu Pager. “Satish ji even visited us while we were recording it,” recounts Samji, adding, “I have written many characters for him. He plays a lovely role in this film, which will release on Eid.”

The dependable funny-man of Hindi cinema was an obvious choice for Samji when the latter began casting for the Disney+Hotstar series, Pop Kaun. “I knew he would take the project to another level. He played a Sardar in it. Since he has played some memorable Sikh characters in the past, I knew he would do justice to it.”