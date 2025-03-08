Farhan Akhtar attends cyberbullying helpline launch, urges victims to seek help

The helpline will have two operational lines, which will be available six days a week from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, through which counselling will also be provided to the victims of cyberbullying

Farhan Akhtar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood multi-hyphenate, Farhan Akhtar, whose recent production ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has been getting a lot of positive response, attended the launch of a helpline to help victims of cyberbullying and sextortion.

The actor spoke with the media on the occasion, and lauded the initiative. The actor said that in cases of sextortion the victims should own up to their mistake, if they feel they have committed a mistake. The second step is to talk to people who could help them and give solutions to set the course right.

He told the media, “Children while growing up due to shame or some accident, can harm themselves. So, ‘Brush of Hope’ is a very good thing. We have come here in support of it. So, I hope that through us and our friends, we can spread this awareness”.

When asked about how the problem area can be effectively tackled, the actor said, “It all comes down to shame. Everyone feels that what they have done is wrong. If you feel that you have made a mistake, the first thing you should do is to own up to your mistake. And you speak to people who can help you”.

“I would just say that the kind of structure that Maharashtra Cyber has made and the kind of helpline that Brush for Hope has created, that is very heartening to see. I am very happy that there are all these tools out there which can help boys, girls, men and women”, he added.

Cyberbullying and sextortion have emerged as a major threat in today's digital age, with an increasing number of people becoming victims of online abuse. Brush of Hope (BoH), a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with Maharashtra Cyber, has launched a dedicated helpline 022-65366666 to assist victims of cyberbullying and sextortion, the helpline aims to provide timely support by providing psychological counselling, legal guidance and emergency intervention, ensuring that affected people get the help they need without delay.

The helpline will have two operational lines, which will be available six days a week from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, through which counselling will also be provided to the victims of cyberbullying.

The launch was also attended by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and actress Jacqueline Fernandes.

Yashasvi Yadav, ADG, Maharashtra Cyber, said that in today's time, women are victims of cyberbullying, sometimes they do not come to the police, it is their fear of their mind. The helpline will appeal to the victims to come forward so that they get justice.

