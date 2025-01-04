Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar penned a long note highlighting cricketer Rohit Sharma's contribution to Indian cricket. This comes amid talks of a forced retirement for the Indian cricket captain following a poor performance at BGT

Retirement talk around Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma strengthened when he sat out for the fifth test of India vs Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Rohit’s form had been under scrutiny since he joined the squad for the second match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With India trailing 1-2 heading into the fifth Test, his batting had come under intense criticism. Across five innings, he has managed only 31 runs, averaging a mere 6.20. The crickter has also been facing intense criticism by fans of the sport on social media as well. Amid this, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has extended his support for the captain and called out people criticising him for being out of form.

Farhan Akhtar supports Rohit Sharma

"Just have to get this off my chest," Farhan Akhtar wrote at the beginning of his long post admiring Sharma's contribution to the sport.

"This guy has done so much for Indian cricket and captained our team incredibly well and successfully over the years. His skill with the bat speaks for itself and there have been innumerable innings in which he’s shown us the elite level he performs at. Yes, this sport can be cruel and you’d be hard pressed to come up with a name of a cricketer who hasn’t gone through a lean period. We’ve seen the greatest batsmen and bowlers struggle for form .. at times we’ve secretly wished that they would take a break, find their form in domestic cricket or the nets, then make a comeback. You’d be hard pressed to think of someone, more so a captain, who did that voluntarily," he wrote.

The Don filmmaker further wrote,"Now here’s a guy who’s putting his teams chances of a win ahead of himself finding form and instead of being applauded for his selflessness, the majority is tearing him down. Ask yourself.. why would anyone do this again if this is how the world responds to a man thinking of the larger cause than his own glory?"

"@rohitsharma45 You’re a superstar. You know what you’re doing and I know you won’t let the negativity get you down.. but just want to say thank you for showing the world that you put team before individual. It’s a hard thing to do and only the strongest of mind and heart can do it. That’s what makes a great leader. See you back on the field soon," he concluded.

Rohit Sharma dismisses retirement rumours

During the lunch break on Day 2, Rohit clarified his position in an interview with Star Sports, explaining that he wasn’t dropped or opting out, but had voluntarily stepped aside to allow an in-form player to take his place.

“I wasn't dropped or opted out. I stood down. I’ll say one thing and it will have 50 interpretations, but I had a conversation with the coach and the selector. It was a very simple chat. I’m not making runs right now; I’m not in form, and it's a crucial game. We need an in-form player. Our batting order isn’t in good shape at the moment. Out-of-form players can’t carry the team right now. That was the simple thought process for me. I believed it was important to tell the coach and the selector, and they supported my decision,” said Rohit.

Rohit ended the conversation with his signature wit when the presenter mentioned how it was an honour to have him as the captain. With a smile, he replied, “I’m not going anywhere (laughs).”