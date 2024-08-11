Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is considered a timeless classic. It starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta

Farhan Akhtar. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Farhan Akhtar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Farhan Akhtar celebrates 23 years of his iconic debut 'Dil Chahta Hai' x 00:00

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar is celebrating 23 years of his cult film 'Dil Chahta Hai', which also marked his debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the actor-director took to his Instagram and shared a video celebrating the 23rd anniversary of his coming-of-age film. The video features several clips from the movie and highlights every character that made it a memorable watch.

He wrote in the caption, "Here's to lifelong friendships. To the cast, crew and audience, your love has kept #DilChahtaHai alive for 23 years. #23YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is considered a timeless classic. It starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta.

It tells the story of three friends and how their dynamics change as life happens. The film changed the way stories are told in Hindi cinema and had a very urban approach in terms of the narrative, character, music, costume and styling.

The music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy revolutionised the sound of Bollywood, and the dialogues gave the edge to the story.

Interestingly, Farhan wrote his debut movie when he was confused about life. At a time when Hindi cinema worked on certain norms, Farhan listened to his heart, and made a film that broke those norms, and told the story influenced by shades of Hollywood narratives.

The movie also boosted tourism in Goa, as it showcased the lead characters spending their time exploring the coastal state.

The youthful energy of the movie coupled with its new-age music worked big time, and even after 23 years, the film, its characters, their outfits and music still feel fresh.

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently busy with 'Don 3' which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role after he took the baton from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever