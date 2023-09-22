Farhan Akhtar on 'Jee Le Zaraa' shoot: 'Strike has put Priyanka's dates into huge tizzy'

In an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that the film is on hold at the moment

In Pic: Farhan Akhtar

Waiting for Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's 'Jee Le Zaraa' to go on floors? If yes, then you will be left a little disappointed.



In an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that the film is on hold at the moment.



"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety.



Farhan referred to an ongoing writers and actors' strike in Hollywood.



The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The upcoming film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.



Farhan announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' in August 2021.



"Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08. I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan had posted on Twitter.



Farhan has penned the film's script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

