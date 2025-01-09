Reports of Shibani Dandekar being pregnant surfaced after she was spotted wearing a loose sweatshirt at Farhan Akhtar’s intimate birthday bash last night

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Are Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar expecting their first child? Several reports claim so x 00:00

It's filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's birthday on January 9. He turned 51. After celebrating the special day with an intimate bash last night, reports of the actor-filmmaker embracing fatherhood once again with his wife Shibani Dandekar have surfaced. Several media outlets have claimed that Farhan and Shibani are set to welcome their first child.

Is Shibani Dandekar pregnant?

Reports of Shibani being pregnant surfaced after she was spotted wearing a loose sweatshirt at Farhan Akhtar’s birthday bash. The intimate party took place at Zoya Akhtar’s Mumbai residence and was attended by Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi.

This isn’t the first time Shibani has been rumoured to be pregnant. Back in 2022, Shibani shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her post-wedding photoshoot and scores of netizens speculated about pregnancy. She quashed the rumours by posting a picture wearing a crop top with her abs on display and the caption, "I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's relationship

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala. The ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Farhan Akhtar’s work front

On the work front, Farhan will be seen headlining '120 Bahadur'. The movie, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, will hit the theatres on November 21, 2025. The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Farhan will be seen donning the role of Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

Meanwhile, as a director, Farhan is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. In August 2023, Farhan, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.