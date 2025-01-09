The trio - Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Anusha Dandekar arrived at Zoya Akhtar’s residence in Mumbai with family members for one epic birthday celebration

Anusha Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan Pic/Instagram

It was an epic celebration as filmmaker-actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, choreographer-director Farah Khan, and actor-VJ Anusha Dandekar ringed in their birthdays together on January 9. The trio arrived at Zoya Akhtar’s residence in Mumbai with family members such as Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Sajid Khan. They sat down to cut their birthday cakes, a moment captured by the Gully Boy filmmaker on her Instagram.

Farah Khan’s special birthday gift for Farhan Akhtar

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of Farhan Akhtar opening his gift as he turns 51. She gave him a vintage vinyl of the 1981 film Kranti. Farhan can be seen singing the film’s title track while other family members clapped. She wrote in the caption, “What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm.” For those unversed, Farah and Farhan are cousins. Their mothers Menaka and Honey Irani are sisters. Anushka is Farhan’s wife Shibani’s sister.

Kranti stands tall as a classic of Indian cinema, with Manoj Kumar at its helm as both actor and director. Set during the Indian Independence struggle, the film's grandeur and its ensemble cast, including Dilip Kumar and Shashi Kapoor, cemented its status as a classic. Kranti demonstrated Manoj’s deep understanding of societal issues and his knack for weaving compelling narratives that resonate with the masses.

Farah Khan celebrates her 60th birthday

Farah Khan celebrates her 60th birthday today. From starting her career as a choreographer to directing blockbuster films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om', this Bollywood star has made a name for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry. Some of her best-choreographed songs include 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the 1998 flick 'Dil Se' which was shot on a moving train and featured Malaika Arora dancing with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' marked from the movie 'Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai' marked Hrithik Roshan's entry in Bollywood. The song hogged the limelight of the whole nation and became a talking point. The hook step proclaimed as the 'air pumping step' remains iconic to date.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his directorial comeback with Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.