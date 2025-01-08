Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has no filters when it comes to her thoughts and words. She often trolls and roasts her fellow Bollywood colleagues and friends

Farah Khan

Listen to this article Times when Farah Khan trolled Bollywood celebrities with her witty remarks x 00:00

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has never been the one to hold back her thoughts and words. Whether it is national television or on social media, Khan has never shied from speaking the truth. Sugar coating things is definitely not her thing. As she turns a year older, we look at some instances where she trolled her fellow colleagues and friends from the film industry in a hilarious manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farah Khan trolls Karan Johar

Karan and Farah share the funniest camaraderie in the industry. They are a riot when put together in front of the camera.

Last year, the director duo had posted a video where they could be seen mocking each other's fashion sense. The banter begins as KJo humorously questions Farah’s outfit and says, "Oh my god! How many months has it been? Isn't it a maternity dress?" On listening to those comments, the choreographer fired back and said, “And what about this Maganlal dress wala ka this miss chamkoka dress that you are wearing?” Karan says, “Excuse me! This is sequins and shine and shimmer. And you are just jealous of my good looks.”

Towards the end, Farah leaves with sarcasm, “Good looks? Delusion, delusion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

When Farah slammed celebs for lying

Not long ago, Farah in a video busted claims made generally by celebrities. Some celebrities claim to eat all and every kind of food while looking the way they do. Commenting on the same, the filmmaker said, ""Main gym kabhi bhi nahi jati hu, mera metabolism hi hai. God has blessed me with genetics. That's crap. You're either starving yourself to death or you are in your gym 24x7."

In the same video, she also busted celebrities who claim about wanting to lead a normal life. "I miss being a normal person, you know, I miss eating pani puri on the streets. Bhai if you are a normal person, you will die."

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

"Gym ke bahar paps dekh kar ya bhaji wale ke paas paps dekh kar, 'Arey aapko kisne bulaya?' Ma'am aapne hi bulaya," Khan had said reacting to celebs who act surprised on seeing paparazzi.

When Farah Khan stopped Dhvani Bhanushali from singing on stage

In a viral video from an event a couple of years ago, Farah stopped Dhvani's singing with a pat on her back. In the video, Dhvani was seen singing her hit track 'Vaaste' when Farah patted on her back and quietly said 'Chup hoja'. A visibly embarassed Dhvani who tried to hide it with her smile said, 'Thik hai mai chup hojaati hu". The video went viral on all social media platforms.

When Farah trolled Chunky and Ananya Panday

A few years back Farah and Ananya made a reel when they were on set together. In the reel, Farah walks into Ananya's vanity van and says, 'Ananya Ananya, you have got a national award for 'Khaali Peeli'. As Ananya gets excited, Farah says, "I was joking" in the quintessential Chunky Pandey style from the 'Housefull' franchise.

Reacting to the reel, Chunky Panday commented, "Farah should get an award for over-acting in the video." The choreographer-turned-director responded to that and said, "Apni beti ko sambhal pehle".