Farhan Akhtar's plan for Dil Chahta Hai sequel will break your heart, find out why!

Fans can't help but wonder: when will we get a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai?

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was a super popular movie back in its day. People still love it, and it hasn't gotten old. It starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, and it was all about friendship and love. Fans have been dying for a sequel for ages.

Even though Farhan Akhtar keeps making new movies, fans can't help but wonder: when will we get a sequel to "Dil Chahta Hai"? Recently, in an interview, the actor and director talked about it.

Farhan Akhtar's plan for Dil Chahta Hai

To answer the burning question on everyone's minds, Farhan said, “It doesn’t bore me. Whenever someone asks me that, it feels amazing that people have so much love for the first film that they are asking for the sequel. I always appreciate that, so it can’t bore me ever. But I don’t feel I need to do a Dil Chahta Hai 2. I feel that film has done what it had to do, I said what I had to say. Anything on it now will be trying to add something to a story that doesn’t need any additions.

“For me films like a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to a certain extent the first Rock On, Jee Le Zara — obviously that is still to be made — but they occupy the same kind of emotional space in terms of the stories that are being told that I experienced when I did Dil Chahta Hai. So I have never thought about going back and doing a sequel,” he added.

But what makes a good 'friendship movie'? The actor/director Farhan revealed that the characters click with the audiences. “You have to invest in the people on screen. You have to see your friends in them, identify, want to be a part of that group. Because most of these films are not so plot heavy. Of course there is a story, a beginning, middle and end, but what you really enjoy is how they are dealing with things. You have to make them very likeable and very believable."

About Dil Chahta Hai

The film, which was primarily filmed in urban areas of Australia and Mumbai, got a good response in urban areas as compared to rural ones. It depicts the journey of three best friends who part ways after graduation. It tells the story of how these three friends find love and the difficulties they face along the way.