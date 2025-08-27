The film, shot across Vietnam’s scenic landscapes, also features Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover. At the trailer launch, Farida Jalal praised Shantanu as a rare combination of a talented actor and dancer

The trailer launch of India 's first Indian- Vietnamese film collaboration Love in Vietnam is already making waves with it's fresh new pairing, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur . The film tells a tender story of love that bridges cultures and emotions. Shot against the stunning landscapes of Vietnam, it marks a significant step in cinematic collaboration between the two countries.

Farida Jalal is all praises for Shantanu

The film also stars Bollywood's favourite icons, Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover. Actress Farida Jalal, who was present at the trailer launch today, openly expressed her heartfelt admiration for Shantanu’s craft. She shared, "Shantanu dhasu actor, dhasu dancer hai. Aisa combination bahut kam milta hai. Bahut pyaara hai Shantanu aur kya nachta hai. Shantanu has proved himself".

Her words reflect not just appreciation for his craft but also confidence in his promising future. For the unversed, Shantanu and Farida Jalal have been a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's marvels. Shantanu was in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Farida Jalal was a part of Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar.

With Love in Vietnam, Shantanu steps into new territory, embracing an international project that highlights cultural exchange through storytelling. His pairing with Avneet Kaur adds freshness, while the cross-border narrative with KhaNgan, has already intrigued audiences after the trailer launch. The film promises to showcase his versatility, combining emotional depth with a relatable, modern charm.

Farida Jalal, being a part of the project, is particularly significant given her decades-long association with cinema and her ability to recognise talent early on. Her affectionate praise positions Shantanu not just as a skilled actor and dancer but as a performer with staying power in an ever-evolving industry.

About the film

As the release of Love in Vietnam draws closer, all eyes are on Shantanu Maheshwari—an artist who blends talent, charisma, and sincerity, and who now appears ready to make his mark with global cinema.

As we talk about the film. Inspired by the global bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat, written by Sabahattin Ali, the film promises a timeless story. Adding to the excitement, the trailer was launched amidst thunderous dhol beats, vibrant bhangra and a celebration steeped in the true spirit of Bollywood, turning the event into a cinematic spectacle in its own right.