'Farzi' star Shahid Kapoor wishes Happy Holi in 'Kabir Singh' style, fans say 'Kabir going to Sid-Kiara house'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who is flying high on his maiden web series, 'Farzi', on Tuesday made his fans and followers laugh out loud as he wished them a Happy Holi in Kabir Singh style.

On the occasion of Holi, Shahid took to Instagram and dropped a short clip from his much-loved blockbuster romantic drama, 'Kabir Singh'. The clip features the iconic Holi scene where an angry Shahid, who plays the titular character of Kabir, rides his motorcycle at full speed after he comes to know that some boys have put colours on Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Immersed in Holi colours from head-to-toe, rocking an edgy denim ensemble, Shahid looks dapper as he rides away his bike with rage on his face and fire in his eyes.

The actor who never shies away from showing off his goofy side on social media, however, ended the video on a hilarious note. "Kuch nahi bro...Bas Happy Holi wish karne aaraha tha!", wrote Shahid at the end of the video.

"Holi mood", read the caption of Shahid's Holi special Instagram post. Shahid's quirky Holi post soon become a huge hit as his fans started dropping funny comments in his comments section.

Reacting to Shahid's Holi post, one fan wrote, "Kabir after seeing kiara and sid....holi photos".

"Kabir going to their house after seeing kiara and Sid New Holi post", read another funny comment.

"mujhe laga ja rahe ho Preeti k pass, aur waha Vikram batra na mil jaaye," wrote another fan with laughing emojis.

"Kabir after seeing @kiaraaliaadvani marrying @sidmalhotra", read another hilarious comment from one of Shahid's fans.

"Aise mt aao bhai", wrote another fan of Kapoor's while reacting to his video.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer superhit Telugu film, 'Arjun Reddy'.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor who is currently seen in Raj & Dk's hit web series, 'Farzi', will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled action movie, followed by another untitled quirky love story with Kriti Sanon. Both projects are likely to release in 2023.