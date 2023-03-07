On Holi, Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra treat fans with pictures from their Haldi ceremony

Instead of the regular pictures with 'gulaal' on the cheeks, Kiara shared pictures of the couple's haldi ceremony and captioned it 'Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours'

Pic/ Kiara Advani's Twitter

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani took to her Twitter feed on the auspicious occasion of Holi and shared some pictures with her newlywed hubby, actor Sidharth Malhotra.

But instead of the regular pictures with 'gulaal' on the cheeks, the actress shared pictures of the couple's haldi ceremony and captioned it 'Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours'

Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚 pic.twitter.com/hKWnyIYalf — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 7, 2023

The couple can be seen wearing a matching set where Kiara looks beautiful in a persimmon orange kurta, paired with a set of floral earrings and a bracelet and Siddharth looks dapper in a kurta of the same shade with bright coloured embroidery details.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Sidharth's baraat arrives; see pics

Sidharth Malhotra is loving everything about being married to Kiara Advani. Be it an award show or social media, the newly married Sidharth has been seen showering praises on his wife ever since the two tied the knot on February 7. There's hardly any moment when Sidharth has not dished out husband goals post his wedding.

Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai. While they asked for his solo pictures, it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby.

"Ab main solo nahi raha," Sidharth joked when paps asked for his "solo" pictures. Sidharth's reply left paps in splits.

Meanwhile, it's a nostalgic day for Advani as her film 'Guilty' completed three years today. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Kiara dropped a string of stories on Instagram remembering her performance in 'Guilty'.

In one of the stories, she wrote, "3 years of Guilty! A film I am so grateful for and an experience that I will always cherish ... shout out to the amazing team who made this journey so memorable."

(With inputs from ANI)