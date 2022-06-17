Fashion Friday: Sonakshi Sinha is painting the town red with her latest outing

The actress was spotted in the city in red track pants and jacket as it was time for her workout session, not without forgetting to paint the town red

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Who is slaying this Friday in terms of fashion? The 'Dabangg' star Sonakshi Sinha. The actress was spotted in the city in red track pants and jacket as it was time for her workout session, not without forgetting to paint the town red.

Sonakshi recently shared a social media post flaunting her huge ring which left netizens and many actors wondering, 'is she engaged? The Bollywood diva, on Monday morning, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself, in which she can be seen posing next to a man while flaunting her huge diamond ring.

