Fateh: Sonu and Jacqueliene have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Fateh: Jacqueliene Fernandez shares BTS pictures with Sonu Sood x 00:00

Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez took to her Instagram handle recently to share a behind-the-scenes look from her upcoming action movie, 'Fateh.' The film also stars Sonu Sood. In the pictures shared by Jacqueliene, she can be seen having a candid moment with Sood.

In the picture, Jacqueliene's co-star Sonu Sood in which she was seen sitting behind the camera, with Sood guiding her. Currently, the actress is preparing for her action thriller with Sonu Sood.

Sharing the black-and-white pictures, Jacqueliene wrote, "In this exact sequence..@sonu_sood #fateh @ilcondor I think I need more classes!"

Reverting to this, Sonu Sood mentioned, "Sometimes some students are such quick learners @jacquelienefernandez..Finally I found the DOP for my next film. @ilcondor your job is in danger #fateh @vedishnaidu_photography"

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueliene have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming. The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

The film is backed by Sood himself. Recently, he offered a role to a hearing-impaired contestant named Shubham, from Uttar Pradesh in 'Fateh' during the auditions for Season 19 of 'MTV Roadies - 'Karm Ya Kaand. The actor began hosting the reality show last year for its 18th season in South Africa. Though he holds a tough hand in 'Roadies', Sonu Sood has shown his compassionate side many times. This was most evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the actor and his team worked diligently, providing social, medical and financial aid to lakhs of migrant workers who were severely impacted.

Announcing 'Fateh' last year in December, Sonu had written, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji."

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," Sonu said.

Sharing details about the movie, Sonu added, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too".