Father’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan shares cute photo with dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim, bonds over denim

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Pic/Instagram

Over the years, Sara Ali Khan has shared adorable pictures with her father and Bollywood heartthrob, Saif Ali Khan, on Father’s Day. This year too was no exception. On Father’s day eve, the actress shared a beautiful family photograph with her father and brother, Ibrahim Khan. She stood between Saif and Ibrahim, lovingly linking arms with possibly two of the most important men in her life!

Sara captioned the post, ‘It’s in the jeans.’ Indeed, the trio looked fabulous showing off their denim – Sara looked gorgeous in her collared sunshine yellow shirt knotted at her waist with bootleg jeans, brother Ibrahim posed casually in his white kurta and faded blues, while Saif Ali Khan looked younger than his years in his simple T-shirt and ripped jeans. The family seemed to be at a serene location, as a shady avenue could be seen in the background.

The father-daughter are known to share an enviously close relationship. In an interview with Elle, Sara opened up about how she bonds with her ‘Abba’ over history – and how they enjoyed touring several museums and galleries in Rome and Florence together. Another way they stay in on each other’s lives is by telling them about the books they are currently reading. Sara was interested in ‘The Odyssey’ since a young age, and she remembers Saif introducing her to ‘Anna Karenina’.

Other than their common intellectual interests, the father-daughter duo is also a delight to watch on-screen. In 2018, Sara and Saif appeared on the reality show, Koffee with Karan, together and humorously pulled in each other’s legs throughout. When asked whether Saif likes his daughter’s films, the latter replied, “As long as I don’t remake his films, I think we’re good’. On the other hand, when Saif was quizzed about Sara’s fashion choices on Instagram, he replied with a puzzled look, what’s ‘OOTD’?

Professionally, both dad and daughter are working on new tangents. Saif Ali Khan gained immense critical acclaim for branching out to OTT and starring on shows like Sacred Games and Tandav, and is now part of the cast of the recently-released Adipurush. Sara, on the other hand, recently gained appreciation for breathing life into a small-town character on ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.