On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan watched her latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress revealed how they reacted to the film

Sara Ali Khan with her family

Listen to this article 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Sara Ali Khan reveals her mother and brother cried watching the climax x 00:00

Sara Ali Khan is currently riding the high horse for her latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' as it is garnering immense love from the masses. After a good opening, the film has minted nearly Rs 10 cr on Sunday which helped it cross Rs 22 crore on its first weekend at the box office. The actress is certainly over the moon with the appreciation she's receiving for her character Soumya. Amid enjoying a positive response at the box office, on Sunday afternoon, Sara was also seen watching her film with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan in Mumbai.

Opening up on the positive response that Sara is getting, she says, "I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen, and I’m so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I’m seeing post the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further adds, "It truly feels like a debut again - and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow, and while the journey is endless, it’s important to celebrate these little victories."

On watching the film with her family, Sara says, "I’m so thankful that my brother and mother have laughed so hard watching this film, cried in the climax and are proud of me and the film. Just onwards and upwards from here."

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. Sara's on screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. As Soumya, the actress delivers another impressive performance after Gaslight, Atrangi Re.

The film had a decent opening at the box office as it collected over Rs 5 crore on day 1. From there on, the film has only seen an upward trend at the box office. The film has earned Rs 22.59 crore in the first weekend of its release at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Sara will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn..Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.