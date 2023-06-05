'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office:Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer sees 37.5 percent growth on Sunday

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film has observed steady growth in its first weekend in the theatres

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was released in theatres on June 2. The film had a decent opening at the box office as it collected over Rs 5 crore on day 1. From there on, the film has only seen an upward trend at the box office. The film has earned Rs 22.59 crore in the first weekend of its release at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share details on the box office collection of the film. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' earned Rs 9.90 crore on its first Sunday, a steady growth from the Saturday collection of Rs 7.2 crore and Rs 5.49 cr on Friday.

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in Weekend 1… National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3… All eyes on the make-or-break Mon… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

Day-wise growth / decline…

Sat: [growth] 31.15%

Sun: [growth] 37.50%," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

"Let’s get one thing straight… #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke has found acceptance by the movie-going audience… Sure, the Buy-1-Get-1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer has given its biz the required push, but this incentive is not solely responsible for magnetising moviegoers to cinemas… If a film faces rejection, no incentive or concession can rescue or salvage it from sinking at the #BO. MOST IMPORTANTLY, if the Buy-1-Get-1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer was a foolproof strategy to lure viewers or make any film successful, then #Shehzada - starring #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon - would’ve started with a bang on Day 1… That film failed to take off, despite this incentive on its opening day,: he further wrote analysing the success of the film at the box office.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is pure comedy territory in the beginning. Kapil is a yoga instructor, and Soumya is a tutor; their two-year marriage is still going strong. Both are pressed for space in their home, with mummyji, daddyji, mamaji, mamiji, and a nephew who is far too clever for his own good, frequently placing himself between the young couple when they want to cuddle. As Soumya sees it, the only way out is to find a place where they can enjoy their solitude, and to that end, the two start on a route fraught with stumbling obstacles, including a fake divorce.

Earlier, Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it," added Sara.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq.