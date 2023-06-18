Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day 2023

Pics: Instagram

Father's Day 2023: Twinkle Khanna posts shirtless pic of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan 'Gorgeous man'

Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish their respective husband's Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Father’s Day 2023. Twinkle Khanna shared a shirtless picture of Akshay and captioned it, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father’s Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself." Akshay replied, "Love you for this Tina. Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books :)"

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan calling her husband 'gorgeous man' and 'hottest dad.' She posted, "To the Coolest of them All. Happy Father’s Day Gorgeous Man #Hottest DAD…#Everyone Agree."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. The couple completed 22 years of marriage in January, they got married on January 17, 2001. On the special occasion, Akshay had taken to his social media handle to share beautiful picture with Twinkle. In the picture shared by Akshay, the couple were seen dressed in traditional outfits and were captured in a candid moment. They were seen sitting on the steps of their Mumbai home. Sharing the picture, the actor had written, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina".

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's first child Taimur Ali Khan was born in December 2016 and Jeh was born on February 21, 2021.