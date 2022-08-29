Have you heard? Twinkle Khanna’s write choice

While it’s one of those times of the year when Akki opts for a family holiday, combining it with his birthday (September 9), it will also provide Twinkle a chance to go back to the classroom

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

It is often said that there is no age limit to learn something new. Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna seems to be a strong believer in this adage. Yesterday, she headed to the UK along with actor-husband Akshay Kumar and children; Aarav and Nitara. Incidentally, this getaway serves a dual purpose. While it’s one of those times of the year when Akki opts for a family holiday, combining it with his birthday (September 9), it will also provide Twinkle a chance to go back to the classroom. She has enrolled for a course in fiction writing, so the actor-hubby and their kids will drop her off as she gears up for her student days at the university. After his return, Akki will resume his professional commitments and also gear up for his Diwali offering, Ram Setu.

Bare, dare and fight to finish

After John Abraham’s look as the antagonist in Pathaan was unveiled recently, we have got some khabar on the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer. Apparently, the climax will see bare-bodied SRK and John engage in unarmed combat. While the latter is known for his bulky build, the former caught audience’s attention after his bare-torsoed pictures from the shoot went viral some months ago.

Though he previously flaunted his eight-pack abs in Happy New Year (2014), Pathaan will perhaps be the first time that a bare-chested SRK will be fighting the villain to the finish in the climax. Of course, the portion will have no resemblance to good friend Salman Khan, whose shirts have ripped off on their own in the climaxes of his movies.

Mixing work and plearure

Shruti Haasan is making the most of her stay in Turkey. The actor is currently in the Eurasian country for the shoot of her bilingual film, Once Upon A Teardrop, with Siddharth under the direction of Prakash Kovelamudi. When she gets time off, she’s making sure to soak in the Turkish sights. The actor also shared pictures on social media from her drive around the location, saying, “Seeing red, in the best way.” Before she headed to Turkey, the actor wrapped up a schedule of Prashanth Neel’s Salaar with Prabhas.

A fee hike for Vijay

Talk in tinsel town is that Vijay Sethupathi is getting a cool Rs 21 crore as his remuneration for playing the baddie in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The south actor, who reportedly charged Rs 15 crore per film, has upped his fee after garnering acclaim for his performance in the recent hit, Vikram. Moreover, Vijay, who is in demand for his histrionics and has huge fan-following, reportedly had to let a project pass to accommodate Jawan. Of course, SRK and director Atlee also made up for it by offering him a strong character with ample scope to showcase his acting chops.

An artistic announcement

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have got a special artwork created to announce the birth of their baby boy on August 20. Sharing the picture of the art piece crearted by Rithika Merchant to celebrate their momentous occasion, the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote, “Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively.” She further explained the significance of the eagle for fatherhood and deer for motherhood, saying, “Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures.”

So very juvenile this!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have bonded ever since they worked together on Liger. Recently, she was asked to share one thing that she would like to tell him, but hasn’t so far. Ananya reportedly told Vijay, “Stop calling me juvenile.” He conceded, “Yes, I call her juvenile sometimes. She even warned me to not call her by that name.” If that wasn’t juvenile enough, what is more embarrassing is that Mike Tyson had forgotten that he acted in Liger. In a video going viral recently, he is asked about his Bollywood debut. While he failed to recall it, his interviewers played the trailer for him. At the end of it, Tyson said, “I hope this is supposed to be me on the trailer. Right? I don’t know this sh*t.” Can’t blame him for saying this, seeing the response the film has garnered.

Missing Bappa

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Aishwarya Khare has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at her ancestral home in Bhopal since childhood. But with the TV show taking some new turns, she won’t be able to join her family this time around. “I was in school when I insisted on bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and since then, it has become a tradition at our ancestral house in Bhopal,” she recalls. Nonetheless, Aishwarya has made plans to make up for not being able to go home for Ganpati this year. She says, “I’ll visit different pandals in the city and my friends’ homes during the festival to seek Bappa’s blessings and also to feast on the yummy modaks.”

