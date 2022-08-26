Have you heard? Meet the slick baddie, John Abraham

Given that the movie marks SRK’s return to cinemas after four years since Zero, the makers are keen to constantly generate curiosity about it
John Abraham in Pathaan
After revealing Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s looks from Pathaan, the makers have now dropped a dekko of John Abraham’s antagonist avatar in the Republic Day 2023 release. “Locked and loaded,” wrote SRK as he shared his co-actor’s look from the action thriller. King Khan added, “He’s tough and he plays it rough.” On casting John as the villain, director Siddharth Anand says, “I’ve always believed that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John!” Given that the movie marks SRK’s return to cinemas after four years since Zero, the makers are keen to constantly generate curiosity about it. Elaborating on their plan, Siddharth adds, “Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because we fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”
Another Sam Manekshaw on screen
Recently, Vicky Kaushal began filming for Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw. Now, Milind Soman has been roped in to play the legendary former Field Marshal in another movie. The hunky actor will essay the part of the late Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut’s next directorial venture, Emergency. Sharing the look of the newest member of her cast, Kangana wrote, “Presenting the dynamic Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in Emergency (sic).”
Special Ganesh puja for RK-Alia
The Kapoor clan is known to celebrate the Ganesha festival with great enthusiasm. While the celebrations at RK Studios came to a halt after the property was sold off to a private developer, the family will continue the late Rishi Kapoor’s tradition of hosting Bappa at their home. What makes the festival interesting this time around is that it will be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first puja after their April wedding. Since the couple is set to welcome their bundle of joy in December, we hear the Kapoors are organising a special puja for the parents-to-be.
Raju’s health is stable
After over two weeks since he was hospitalised, actor-comedian Raju Srivastava is showing signs of recovery. Admitted in AIIMS, Delhi when he suffered a heart attack, he has been unconscious ever since. While rumours were rife that he had regained consciousness yesterday, his daughter Antara Srivastava denied them. In a statement, she said that Raju is still on ventilator and continues to recover “slowly”. Sharing an update about her father’s health on her social media page, Antara wrote, “Dear all well-wishers, my dad Mr Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment.”
Revisiting Irrfan-Nawaz’s short
Much before The Lunchbox (2013), the late Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui first collaborated on a short silent film, The Bypass. Written and directed by Amit Kumar, it will be screened at the Bandra Film Festival later this month, under the theme Hidden Gems. Calling The Bypass a key moment in his journey as a filmmaker, producer Asif Kapadia says, “Though it was a long time ago, it still feels so vivid, the crazy experience far off the beaten track in the burning hot desert. Was it a dream? Or a nightmare? For a film to bring together the late great, dearly loved and missed Irrfan, and the fantastic Nawaz at the start of his incredible career.” Amit, who made his directorial debut with the 17-minute narrative, adds, “Who knew we’d still be happily collaborating nearly 20 years later! With so many happy memories attached to it, it’s great to see the film get another run after so many years.”
Playing it for Bappi da
Over six months since Bappi Lahiri’s demise, his last musical reality show is set to go live on Doordarshan. Suron Ka Eklavya — Andaaz Wahi Awaaz Nayi sees the late legend join Jatin Pandit and Ismail Darbar as judges on the show. “While Jatin Pandit ruled the ’90s and Ismail Darbar is the voice of magnum opuses, Bappi da’s contribution will remain immortal,” says producer Gajendra Singh.
Jackie seeks spiritual solace
Jacqueline Fernandez has alleged bias against her in the money-laundering case. She has reportedly stated that while other celebrities like Nora Fatehi, who also got gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were made witnesses in the case, she has been made an accused and is being prosecuted malafidely. Even as she is fighting to clear her name, the Bachchhan Paandey actor is said to be seeking peace in religion and spirituality. Apparently, Jacqueline is seeking solace in an ashram in Chhatarpur, Delhi. At the behest of her friends from the fraternity, she visited the ashram last month and prayed at the Shiva temple that was established by the religious guru. We hear she even wears a bracelet and chants the guru mantra given to her at the ashram.
Ram’s next on schedule
Ever since S Shankar announced on Wednesday that filming for Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is resuming, speculation is rife over his other film. Tentatively titled RC 15, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is already in production, with a few schedules completed. The filmmaker has now clarified that his project with Ram will continue as scheduled. Sharing posters of the two films, Shankar tweeted, “Indian 2 and RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!” Not surprisingly, Ram is most thrilled with the update. Re-sharing Shankar’s post, he wrote, “Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon. All the best!”
