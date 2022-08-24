Have you heard? Can you guess who?

Have you heard?

A still from the film

Over the last few decades, several actors have dressed up as women in their films. The latest to cross over is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who dons the woman avatar in his next, Haddi. The studio bankrolling Akshat Ajay Sharma’s directorial venture shared the motion picture on social media yesterday, introducing Nawaz’s never-seen-before look. The actor, who played the baddie named Laila with a feminine touch in Heropanti 2 earlier this year, enthused, “While Haddi is going to be unique and special for a look I’ve never tried before, it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. I’m looking forward to shooting the film soon.”

Jolly vs Jolly next

Over half a decade since The State vs Jolly LLB 2, filmmaker Subhash Kapoor is gearing up for an encore. Interestingly, the third instalment of his courtroom drama franchise sees the two Jollys pitted against each other. Yes, Akshay Kumar, who played Jagdish Mishra aka Jolly in the 2017 hit, and Arshad Warsi, who played Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, in Jolly LLB (2013) will both reprise their parts as lawyers. This time around, they will fight a legal battle in court, representing opposite sides. Who will win in their legal wrangle will be decided by Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, essayed by Saurabh Shukla for the third time. Sources add that Subhash has cracked an interesting plot that also holds relevance in present times, with a dash of thrill and a good dose of humour. The filmmaker is reportedly working on the final draft of the third instalment that is said to be bigger and better than its predecessors. Plans are underway to begin pre-production later this year and take it on floors in the first half of 2023. Incidentally, Akshay and Arshad collaborated earlier this year in Bachchhan Paandey, which didn’t fare well at the ticket windows. Hopefully, their jolly good film will undo that damage next year.

Forming new associations

It appears that Kartik Aaryan is expanding his list of leading ladies. The actor, who has previously shared screen with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi (2019), recently wrapped up his second film with her, Shehzada. Next, he will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 heroine, Kiara Advani, for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, we hear that Kartik will be romancing Rashmika Mandanna in a new film he has recently finalised. The makers of the yet-untitled movie wanted a fresh pairing and opted to look southwards to cast Kartik’s new leading lady. Details of the project are being closely guarded as the makers are said to make an official announcement soon.

Birthday beginnings

Vaani Kapoor turned 34 yesterday and made her birthday extra special by starting a new project. While declining to reveal anything about it, she enthused that she couldn’t have asked for a better gift. The actor, who earned acclaim for her performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), wants to pick challenging parts that give her scope to shine too. Vaani said, “I want to do more tricky roles, which satiate my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now. I want to headline films that have strong content, and this one is right up there as the subject is refreshing and relevant.”

Teasing times

The Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit, Vikram Vedha, has been generating abundant buzz ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were signed on for it. Even as director-duo Pushkar-Gayathri are readying the noir thriller for September 30 release, the teaser will be unveiled today. Packed with action, drama, dialoguebaazi and thrills, the nearly two-minute teaser will give a dekko of Saif as cop Vikram, and Duggu as the antagonist Vedha. The makers were planning to attach the teaser to Laal Singh Chaddha, but had to delay it due to technical issues. Those who have had a sneak peek can’t stop raving about the teaser.

Spy games

Even as he’s working on Salaar and Project K, Prabhas is reportedly in advanced talks with Siddharth Anand for a spy thriller. The yet-untitled film is scheduled to go on floors around mid-2023. By then, the actor will have wrapped up his current slate of films. Moreover, Siddharth, too, will have completed most of his work on Fighter. Filming of the action thriller, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, begins in September.

