Have you heard? Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul move into their new home

Athiya and Rahul have rented a sprawling 4 BHK apartment in the posh Bandra neighbourhood. It was only recently that the interior work got completed as per their taste and requirement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s new sea-facing home at Carter Road is finally ready. The duo have rented a sprawling 4 BHK apartment in the posh Bandra neighbourhood. It was only recently that the interior work got completed as per their taste and requirement. Her parents, Suniel and Mana Shetty are said to have joined in for a small and intimate griha pravesh puja last month. Interestingly, Athiya moved into the swanky place last week. Apparently, the idea is to organise things before her cricketer beau joins her. Rahul was away in Zimbabwe, for a one-day series. The two have been dating for over three years. While rumours are rife about their wedding this year, Suniel has reportedly said, “It’s for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I’d like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there.”

Adieu, Gaffarbhai

Veteran producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away at 3 am on Monday in Breach Candy Hospital. Hospitalised for the treatment of multiple ailments, including diabetes and asthama, the 91-year-old, popularly known as Gaffarbhai among his peers, succumbed to cardiac arrest. He is survived by sons Firoz, Hafiz and Mushtaq, daughters, and nephew Sajid Nadiadwala. Gaffarbhai made several films like 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (1973), 'Shankar Shambhu' (1976), 'Jhutha Sach' (1984), 'Watan Ke Rakhwale' (1987), 'Sone Pe Suhaga' (1988) and 'Lahoo Ke Do Rang' (1997), among others. His final journey began from his residence, AG House, in JVPD at 4:30 pm, to Irla Masjid Cemetry, where he was finally laid to rest. Abhishek Bachchan, Abbas-Mustan, Jaaved Jaaferi, and many others paid their last respects to him at his residence.

Express shoot in Chennai

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone began filming her cameo for 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan. On Sunday afternoon, they flew from Mumbai to Chennai, where she will be stationed for the next five days. In the commercial entertainer helmed by Atlee, SRK has a double role — of a father and a son. Deepika is paired with the senior SRK, while Nayanthara plays the younger character’s love interest. Though Deepika doesn’t have much screen time, her character is pivotal to the narrative. Having done four films with SRK, starting from her debut Om Shanti Om (2007), she shares a warm friendship with him. So when he and Atlee offered her the role, she gladly took it up. After Deepika completes her portions, SRK will be joined by Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist the film.

Some more time please!

A day before Ranveer Singh was to record his statements at Chembur Police Station, he sought extra time from them. He was issued summons after an NGO registered a complaint against him for his nude photoshoot, pictures of which went viral last month. Earlier this month, the cops served a notice to him at his residence. Ranveer, who performed the griha pravesh puja with actor-wife Deepika Padukone at their Alibaug bungalow on Saturday, has requested two weeks’ time to appear before the cops. The Chembur Police Station is set to issue him fresh summons in the matter soon.

Money matters

This year hasn’t been great for Akshay Kumar as far as the box office is concerned. The prolific actor had a hat-trick of flops, as Bachchhan Paanday, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed to set the cash registers ringing. Nonetheless, he is the only Indian to feature in the list of Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities of 2022. If that’s not enough, Akki is said to be the second highest paid actor in the world. With earnings of $48.5 million, the Khiladi Kumar reportedly beats Hollywood’s A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Will Smith.

No, Boss

Rumours have been rife that Salman Khan is not returning to host the upcoming 16th season of Bigg Boss. Reason — he is racing against time to complete his film, tentatively titled Bhaijaan, and bring it to cinemas on December 30. While reports claimed that Rohit Shetty was stepping in his place, there is little truth to them. A source associated with the filmmaker reportedly stated that he hasn’t been approached yet. Incidentally, Rohit had hosted the fifth and sixth seasons of the reality television show.

Wait for the announcement

After Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal’s episode last week, this week’s Koffee with Karan Johar sees Kiara Advani gracing the couch with Shahid Kapoor. Not getting much about their future plans from Sid, the chat show host will be seen prodding her for answers. While Kiara admitted that they are more than good friends, the big hint seems to come from Shahid. In the episode’s trailer, the Jersey actor says, “Be ready for a big announcement some time at the end of this year… It’s not a movie.” Hopefully, the episode will reveal more.

