Have you heard? Biopic on backburner

Even as Aamir Khan is contemplating a break before beginning work on his next, director RS Prasanna’s remake of the 2018 Spanish film, 'Campeones' this time around, buzz is that 'Mogul', his biopic on the late music baron, Gulshan Kumar, has been put on the backburner

Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna

If a hit results in the lead actor becoming hot property, a flop makes one rethink his future projects. Though having seen it all in his nearly 35-year innings in the industry, Aamir Khan has reportedly been hit hard by the debacle of his latest, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Even as he is contemplating a break before beginning work on his next, director RS Prasanna’s remake of the 2018 Spanish film, 'Campeones' this time around, buzz is that 'Mogul', his biopic on the late music baron, Gulshan Kumar, has been put on the backburner. Aamir was said to be starting work on Subhash Kapoor’s directorial venture after 'Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. A few months ago, producer Bhushan Kumar had reportedly said that since they always intended to pay an honest tribute to his departed father, they had not set any timeline for the biopic. In the interim, Aamir teaming up with Prasanna made news and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is on its way out of cinemas. Moreover, with reports of Subhash Kapoor planning to make 'Jolly LLB 3', it looks like 'Mogul' has gone into cold storage for now.

Celebrations continue

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, who tied the knot in Agra last month, will host a reception for their friends from the entertainment industry on Sunday. “It feels so great to have your friends and colleagues from the industry supporting you. We invited all our friends and all responded.” She added, “Sanjay Gupta ji and Paresh Rawal ji blessed us. Sonali Bendre sent her best wishes. Lara Dutta, my co-contestant at Miss India pageant, promised to attend if she is back in town by then.”

Filming to begin soon

With the Telugu film producers’ strike set to end soon, director Sukumar is gearing up to begin filming Pushpa: The Rule next month. He has already performed a puja as there was no other mahurat for three months. Allu Arjun will begin shooting around mid-September. Until then, Sukumar is giving finishing touches to the screenplay and finalising the soundtrack for the movie that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

In his mother’s memory

Sonu Sood continues to expand the scope of his philanthropic work. Yesterday, the actor, who is helping set up schools for the underprivileged, announced scholarships in the name of his late mother, Saroj Sood. The Samrat Prithviraj actor has often spoken about how his professor mother was his biggest inspiration in the journey of life. Sonu shared on social media that registrations for the scholarship have begun on his foundation’s website, he wrote, “Ghar ghar ka bachcha padhega, tabhi toh yeh desh badhega.”

Ryan, Ranveer keep the Deadpool bonding intact

Four years after Ranveer Singh dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2, his connection with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds remains strong. Ryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, was recently asked which Indian actors’ DMs would he like to slip into, if he could. The Canadian-American actor replied, “Ranveer Singh. Pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too.” Interestingly, the two had a fun banter when the Bollywood star shared his experience of dubbing for it on social media. The two are said to be in touch and Ryan has also been following Ranveer’s career ever since.

Chalo Uzbekistan

Last afternoon, Nushrratt Bharuccha took off for Uzbekistan. Sources say she has gone there to shoot her new film. While the details of the project are being kept under wraps for now, a source says it’s a new subject for the actor and portrays her in an altogether new light. The actor, who was last seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, has two films with Akshay Kumar lined up next. While Ram Setu, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, releases this Diwali, 'Selfiee', also starring Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty, is slated to arrive in cinemas next February.

Big B turns composer for Balki

About a month since Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser of 'Chup', R Balki has now shared that while the movie is special to him for several reasons, “the biggest is that it marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer.” Balki elaborated, “Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the movie, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch.” Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, the romantic psychological thriller is slated to release on September 23.

The homecoming

Last Saturday, Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja welcomed their bundle of joy. Yesterday, the new mommy and her son were discharged from the hospital. Nanaji Anil Kapoor welcomed the trio as they arrived at the family’s Juhu home. While Sonam went in with the baby after the rituals, Anil and Anand distributed sweets to the policemen and the paparazzi outside. Apparently, the Kapoors and Ahujas have shortlisted some names for the youngest member, but are yet to take the final call.

