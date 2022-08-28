Have you heard? It’s a no show for Shehnaaz Gill

The events had to be cancelled due to poor sale of tickets

Sanjay Dutt, Shehnaaz Gill and Arshad Warsi

Last month, Shehnaaz Gill announced that she was going to America and Canada for a series of shows with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. However, we now hear that the Canada outings have been called off. Apparently, the actors even had a press conference before the shows in Toronto and Vancouver. However, the events had to be cancelled due to poor sale of tickets. According to our source, “Despite considerable promotion, press conferences and subsequent coverage in the local media, not enough tickets were sold. So, to avoid losses, the organisers opted to pull the plug on the shows in Toronto and Vancouver.”

It’s a wrap for Tabu, Ajay

On Saturday, Tabu completed her work on Ajay Devgn’s next directorial venture, Bholaa. Sharing a picture with her co-actor-filmmaker, and buddy since their college days, she wrote, “Look! We finished our ninth film together.” Tabu plays a cop in the film that is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit, Kaithi. Ajay essays the role of a prisoner who helps the cops take on a gang of drug smugglers. Interestingly, the part of the police officer was played by a male actor (Narain) in the original. But, in this adaptation, Tabu plays the part.

Jr NTR joins the expanding Astra-Verse

Given that there is a lot at stake with Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, the makers are going all out to promote the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, which opens on September 9. After getting SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi on board for director Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi adventure fantasy, the makers have now got Junior NTR to be the chief guest for a pre-release event on September 2, at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. Reportedly, this will be the only grand pre-release event for the movie that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Ayan shared the news on his social media account.

Aashiesh gets political

Aashiesh Sharma has been at the receiving end of hateful messages ever since he shared the poster of his upcoming film, Hindutva. Well aware of the current socio-political situation in the country, the actor says he had an idea that the subject of Karan Razdan’s directorial venture would have a section of the society raising questions. He says, “It is surprising that the title alone can irk so many people. This is why we need movies like this to put forth the true meaning of the word ‘Hindutva’. I want people who are falling for this orchestrated hate towards Hindutva to wait for the film’s release.”

Prateik finds new love

It appears that Prateik Babbar has found new love in Priya Banerjee. The two met through a common friend in the entertainment industry and hit it off from the word go. Having hung out together often over the last year, they have grown close, says a source. Interestingly, Prateik has even told his family about the new love of his life. However, they are keeping their relationship under the radar as Prateik’s divorce from estranged wife Sanya Sagar is still in process. Prateik and Sanya, who tied the knot in January 2019, parted ways the following year. Priya made her debut in Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa.

Farhan gets poetic for Shibani

Shibani Dandekar Akhtar turned a year older yesterday. Husband Farhan Akhtar marked her special day on social media with a picture in which they sport colour-coordinated outfits. Alongside, the actor-filmmaker wrote a poetic message, sharing, “Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break. I’d fight the strongest currents for you, as I know you would for us. Happy Birthday.”

