Fawad Khan is among the most popular actors in Pakistan. His fame has been cherised in India, too. On his birthday on November 29, we look at his lesser known family man side

Fawad Khan with family

Fawad Khan birthday 2024: The family man we know less about

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan shone his magic in India with his charming screen presence an acting in Bollywood films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Khoobsurat'. However, he first stole hearts with his shows' Zindagi Gulzar Hai' and 'Humsafar' which received love and admiration globally. While he speaks volumes with his work, he has been rather private person when it comes to his family. Khan married in the year 2005 to his childhood sweetheart Sadaf and the couple has three kids.

When Fawad briefly quit acting for love

The actor fell in love with his now wife at the age of 17. At the time, he was studying at the Grammar school of Lahore. He met his ladylove in school and became friends with her but could not muster the courage to profess his love for her. Eventually they started dating in 1998. According to reports, Fawad proposed marriage just seven days after their first meeting. However, Sadaf's family was against the marriage and demanded that he quit his profession. He quit acting and took a 9-5 job and the duo got married in 2005. He eventually got back to acting and made his feature film debut in 2007 with 'Khuda Kay Liye'. He debuted in Bollywood in 2014 with 'Khoobsurat'.

Khan and his wife founded Silk by Fawad Khan, a clothing line whose debut collection was launched in August 2012 in Lahore.

Fawad Khan's kids

Fawad and Sadaf have three kids. Earlier, when Sadaf had a public account, she would often post pictures with her kids. Fawad, too, would share family pictures earlier. However, now his Instagram is limited to work related posts.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2008. They named him Ayaan. They welcomed their second child, a baby girl in October 2016. Their third child was born towards the end of 2020.

In a QnA on Instagram in 2021, Sadaf shared some interesting details about Fawad and their kids. When a fan asked to say something about the three kids, she shared a picture with them and described her eldest son Ayaan as being kind-hearted, called her daughter Elayna a diva and said her youngest, Bia, is a ‘Boss Baby’.

“Is Fawad closer to Bia or Elayna now?” asked a fan. She revealed that he is closer to Elayna, the elder daughter and added that he is not only a great father but also a great cook. “Unfortunately I’m quite bad at it [cooking]. Fawad cooks exceptionally well. It’s a hidden talent of his and he’s exceptionally good,” she revealed.

Sadaf also attempted to debunk the myth of ‘overprotective parents’. A user asked, “Between you and Fawad, who is the most over protective parent?” Sadaf replied, “We’re both very protective of our kids, there’s nothing like an over-protective parent."

Fawad Khan's work front

The actor was recently seen in the ZEE5 series Barzakh which was well received. He was also seen in the blockbuster film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. He is currently shooting for a romantic film opposite Indian actress Vaani Kapoor.