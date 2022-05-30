Breaking News
'Feeling serene' says Shehnaaz Gill, shares all white outfit pictures

Updated on: 30 May,2022 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor and social media star, Shehnaaz Gill, dropped a set of photos of herself clad entirely in white attire, on her social media account, on Sunday.

The Punjabi actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of beautiful snaps, where she could be seen donning an all-white salwar kameez, simple yet gorgeous.




Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Feeling serene". Her natural beauty was enhanced by her smile and minimum makeup.


Shehnaaz Gill Instagram siddharth shukla Salman Khan pooja hegde bollywood news Entertainment News

