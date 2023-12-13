Breaking News
Fighter: Meet Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in new poster

Updated on: 13 December,2023 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

The internet is ablaze with fervour following the electrifying teaser of 'Fighter,' igniting a nationwide frenzy. The makers have unveiled Akshay Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan!

The internet is ablaze with fervour following the electrifying teaser of 'Fighter,' igniting a nationwide frenzy. Transporting audiences into the captivating world of 'Fighter,' the makers have unveiled Akshay Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan!


Akshay Oberoi perfectly takes on the persona of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known as 'Bash,' the skilled Weapon System Operator within the esteemed Air Dragons unit. Akshay's rendition infuses the narrative with a vibrant energy, adding layers of dynamism. 

Taking to his social media, Akshay Oberoi shared his look of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan from Fighter. Along with the picture, he attached the note:  

"Squadron Leader Basheer Khan 
Call Sign: Bash
Designation: Weapon System Operator 
Unit: Air Dragons"

Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill

On December 12, the makers unveiled the fierce look of Karan as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Karan Singh Grover perfectly steps into the character of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign 'Taj,' serving as the Squadron Pilot from the esteemed Air Dragons unit. His portrayal enriches the character with a commanding presence exuding both fierceness and charisma.

The aerial action thriller traces Hrithik Roshan's character Patty as he strives to become the country's best fighter pilot. Anand has a knack for mounting actioners on a big canvas as seen in his past three offerings, Bang Bang (2014), War (2019) and Pathaan. He promises his next, which marks his maiden production, won't be an exception. "[I want the] audience to see something bigger and better when they come to watch a Siddharth Anand film. All my action sequences must have an X-factor to them," asserts the director in an interview with Mid-day earlier this year.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience. Prepare for the epic take-off with 'Fighter' as it soars into theatres on January 25th, 2024, promising a spectacle that will redefine cinematic excellence.

 

