Fighting their way into all-boys’ club

As Tamannaah’s Babli Bouncer puts spotlight on male-dominated arena, mid-day finds out that female bouncers face pay disparity and lack of jobs

Stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Saurabh Shukla in Babli Bouncer

Gender inequality exists in almost every walk of life, from corporates to blue-collar jobs. With 'Babli Bouncer', director Madhur Bhandarkar turns his gaze to the unabashedly male-dominated world of bouncers. The upcoming slice-of-life film sees Tamannaah Bhatia as a Fatehpur Beri-based woman who heads to Delhi to make a living as a bouncer.

Even as the movie hopes to challenge archaic gender roles, the ground reality remains painfully skewed against women in the profession.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sunita Nikalje, 29, has been serving as a bouncer for the past three years. As part of her stint, she has manned film-related events and shoots. She admits that female bouncers continue to be the exception rather than the norm. “Everyone speaks of equality now, but our journey has not been easy. We struggle to find work. We work barely six days a month, while the male bodyguards have no dearth of work,” she says.

Also Read:'Babli Bouncer' trailer: From pehelwaan to lady bouncer, Tamannaah Bhatia turns Babli in Madhur Bhandarkar directorial

From manning malls and hotels, to keeping an eye on guests at clubs, female bouncers should be a necessary addition to a security team as they are better equipped to deal with women clients. However, Ayesha Shamin, who has been in the business for the past seven years, says her tribe is at a disadvantage. The 35-year-old, who is currently working with Shadow Securities, points out that men far outnumber women in the business. The disparity extends to their remuneration, too. Shamin says, “Usually, we get paid R800 for an eight-hour shift. [In sharp contrast], male bouncers are paid R1,000. When I see this kind of discrimination, it breaks my heart. It’s a male-dominated industry because they have a certain physique, and thanks to it, they take over most jobs out there. After each [film shoot], we are promised more work going ahead. But after a project is wrapped up, we again sit at home for weeks waiting for another call.” Nikalje hopes that the Disney+ Hotstar movie changes society’s attitude towards female bouncers. “I hope this film opens more doors for the likes of us who are struggling to run their house.”

At the film’s trailer launch, Bhatia said that 'Babli Bouncer' emphasises women’s emotional and physical strength. “A woman’s physical strength has not been shown on screen as much as her emotional strength. With this film, we are showing a physically strong character. At the same time, it breaks the cliché of what a strong woman should look like.”

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 7 Submit Request