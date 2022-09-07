Fighting their way into all-boys’ club

As Tamannaah’s Babli Bouncer puts spotlight on male-dominated arena, mid-day finds out that female bouncers face pay disparity and lack of jobs
Stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Saurabh Shukla in Babli Bouncer
Gender inequality exists in almost every walk of life, from corporates to blue-collar jobs. With 'Babli Bouncer', director Madhur Bhandarkar turns his gaze to the unabashedly male-dominated world of bouncers. The upcoming slice-of-life film sees Tamannaah Bhatia as a Fatehpur Beri-based woman who heads to Delhi to make a living as a bouncer.
Even as the movie hopes to challenge archaic gender roles, the ground reality remains painfully skewed against women in the profession.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Sunita Nikalje, 29, has been serving as a bouncer for the past three years. As part of her stint, she has manned film-related events and shoots. She admits that female bouncers continue to be the exception rather than the norm. “Everyone speaks of equality now, but our journey has not been easy. We struggle to find work. We work barely six days a month, while the male bodyguards have no dearth of work,” she says.
From manning malls and hotels, to keeping an eye on guests at clubs, female bouncers should be a necessary addition to a security team as they are better equipped to deal with women clients. However, Ayesha Shamin, who has been in the business for the past seven years, says her tribe is at a disadvantage. The 35-year-old, who is currently working with Shadow Securities, points out that men far outnumber women in the business. The disparity extends to their remuneration, too. Shamin says, “Usually, we get paid R800 for an eight-hour shift. [In sharp contrast], male bouncers are paid R1,000. When I see this kind of discrimination, it breaks my heart. It’s a male-dominated industry because they have a certain physique, and thanks to it, they take over most jobs out there. After each [film shoot], we are promised more work going ahead. But after a project is wrapped up, we again sit at home for weeks waiting for another call.” Nikalje hopes that the Disney+ Hotstar movie changes society’s attitude towards female bouncers. “I hope this film opens more doors for the likes of us who are struggling to run their house.”
At the film’s trailer launch, Bhatia said that 'Babli Bouncer' emphasises women’s emotional and physical strength. “A woman’s physical strength has not been shown on screen as much as her emotional strength. With this film, we are showing a physically strong character. At the same time, it breaks the cliché of what a strong woman should look like.”
