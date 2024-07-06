Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fills my heart with pride SRK on team Indias victory parade

Fills my heart with pride: SRK on team India's victory parade

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Boys in Blue take away all the blues!" The "Pathaan" star also congratulated the BCCI and its head Jay Shah.

Fills my heart with pride: SRK on team India's victory parade

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
Fills my heart with pride: SRK on team India's victory parade
x
00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh had a heartwarming message for the Indian men's cricket team, who took a victory lap at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday after winning the T20 World Cup.


The actor, who owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, was overjoyed to see the men in blue happy as they danced and shared their happiness with the spectators gathered to celebrate the return of the heroes back home.


In an X post, SRK wrote, "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride¿. As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India¿ and now dance away all night long.


Boys in Blue take away all the blues!" The "Pathaan" star also congratulated the BCCI and its head Jay Shah.

"Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!"

Not just Shah Rukh, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann and Sanjana Sanghi also congratulated the champions, who won the T20 World Cup last Saturday when they defeated South Africa by just seven runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kolkata knight riders Shah Rukh Khan wankhede t20 world cup T20 World Cup 2024 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK