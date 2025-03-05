Virat Kohli once again turned out to be the star of the show by scoring 84 runs, leading India's way to a four-wicket victory

India won the semi-finals after successfully completing the highest-ever run chase against Australia in ICC knockouts. Several members of the film fraternity congratulated Team India for another massive win.

Ajay Devgn used social media to share his excitement about India bagging a spot in the finals. The 'Singham' actor wrote, "Into the finals and that too in style! The redemption we wanted from the 2023 wc is complete, and what a way to finish. One step closer to becoming The Champions!!!"

INTO THE FINALS and that too in style. The redemption we wanted from the 2023 WC is complete, and what a way to finish. One step closer to becoming The Champions!!! 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FXOHF5FXwe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his IG stories and penned a post appreciating King Kohli for an impeccable performance. He wrote, "Let's enter our workplace/classroom/ boardroom/ filmset, etc with the same aura/ energy like Kohli enters the arena to bat."

Bollywood diva Sharvari penned on her Insta stories, "Wohooo! Let's bring the trophy home!", along with a screenshot of Ravindra Jegeda and K L Rahul from the match.

Dropping a poster of team India on social media, Athiya Shetty penned, "Let's gooooooo!"

Virat Kohli once again turned out to be the star of the show by scoring 84 runs, leading India's way to a four-wicket victory.

King Kohli broke another Sachin Tendulkar record as he led India to the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

As India chased a target of 265 runs, Virat Kohli scored a fantastic 84 runs off 98 balls, which was his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events, the maximum by any batsman in the history of the ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar had 23 50-plus scores in 58 innings.

Refreshing your memory, India lost against Australia in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad and the World Test Championships 2022.

Many members of the cricket fraternity are also celebrating India's win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals.

